  • Full Swisher: Elon Musk created ‘a circus’ by backing out of Twitter purchase deal

  • Full Panel: Democrats in ‘disarray’ as party struggles with unity, messaging ahead of midterms

  • Full Hogan: Supreme Court’s gun rulings ‘really doesn't do a whole lot’ to constrain governors

  • Hogan on possible presidential run: There's 'growing demand' for what I've done in Maryland

  • Murphy: Trump was told not to take action ‘for the sake of democracy’ after election by advisors

  • Murphy: Cipollone claimed privilege on conversations related to Trump in Jan. 6 testimony

  • Hogan: ‘Trump’s influence is diminishing’

  • Raimondo: Women are key to fixing labor shortage

  • Raimondo: 'No,' criticism of Biden's abortion performance isn't justified

  • Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more

  • Democrats begin to question whether Biden should run again in 2024

  • Full Raimondo: Voter sentiment over the economy is ‘frustrating’

  • Chuck Todd: 'Trump wants to be in the conversation all the time'

    Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’

    Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

  • Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

  • 'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion

  • Tim Ryan on abortion ruling: ‘This is not freedom’

  • J.D. Vance on abortion: States need to ‘figure this stuff out’

Meet the Press

Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, discusses testimony from former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and questions over coordination between the White House and groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.July 10, 2022

