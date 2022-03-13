Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Remembering NBC News director Max Schindler00:29
Barr: Going to support somebody else in 2024, does not support Trump’s bid01:15
Full Bill Barr Interview: Trump is ‘ultimately to blame’ for listening to bad advice after the election09:36
Barr: 'I was surprised' Trump was 'taking things so far' after election01:36
Marie Yovanovitch: Trump transcripts told the world he saw Ukraine 'as a pawn'00:42
Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons01:27
Full Stavridis, Yovanovitch, McFull: 'This is not just about Ukrainian freedom'06:46
Sullivan: Biden's cost-benefit analysis doesn't warrant fighter jets for Ukraine00:43
Jake Sullivan: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if they use chemical weapons01:28
Now Playing
Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress08:53
UP NEXT
Engel: Latest Russian strike suggests 'nothing is off-limits'03:02
Russia begins shooting at people who can't shoot back01:24
To sanction Russian oligarchs, the first step is finding their money01:27
Warsaw mayor pleads for help: ‘We’re getting overwhelmed’ with refugees04:57
Biden: Sending American offensive equipment to Ukraine would be ‘World War III’01:41
Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Not possible’ for Ukrainians to evacuate due to ‘continuous bombing’09:13
Russia uses nuclear danger to ‘stoke fear’ as forces take control of largest plant in Europe05:49
McFaul speaks with Zelenskyy, says Ukrainians are surprised by NATO’s MIG decision06:54
Ukraine foreign minister: ‘NATO is not ready to act as an alliance to defend Ukraine’03:25
Ukrainian mothers, children find shelter in Lviv train station amid attempts to flee01:50
Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress08:53
Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Adviser, talks about the remaining economic sanctions available to the U.S., during an interview with Meet the Press.March 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Remembering NBC News director Max Schindler00:29
Barr: Going to support somebody else in 2024, does not support Trump’s bid01:15
Full Bill Barr Interview: Trump is ‘ultimately to blame’ for listening to bad advice after the election09:36
Barr: 'I was surprised' Trump was 'taking things so far' after election01:36
Marie Yovanovitch: Trump transcripts told the world he saw Ukraine 'as a pawn'00:42
Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons01:27