IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • War Games: The Battle for Taiwan

    26:34

  • Suspect apparently targeted Buffalo 'because of the number of black people'

    02:16

  • Full Panel: ‘It feels like nothing has changed’ on mass shootings

    07:53

  • Gov. Hochul: 'How long was [the Buffalo shooting] livestreamed before someone paid attention?'

    02:05

  • Buffalo mayor after shooting: 'I believe what happened ... yesterday is going to be a turning point' for country

    01:51

  • Full Buffalo Mayor: 'We have to take action to stop' mass shootings

    07:10

  • After mass shooting, Buffalo joins Charleston, Pittsburgh, El Paso in ethnic mass attacks

    01:10

  • Gov. Hochul: After Buffalo shooting, 'it hurts, it hurts like hell'

    00:57
  • Now Playing

    Full New York Gov.: 'I have 10 dead neighbors in this community'

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Sanders: ‘We should bring [abortion rights] bills up again, and again, and again’

    02:33

  • Sanders: Manchin and Sinema ‘sabotaged’ the Biden agenda

    01:45

  • Full Sanders: 'How could anyone think that what's going on right now is good'

    10:48

  • Full Mark Esper: ‘Stepping away would have been the wrong thing to do for the country’

    10:47

  • Kathy Barnette: ‘I look forward’ to working with GOP to win ‘important seat’

    02:16

  • Kathy Barnette on past Islamophobic tweets: 'I would never have said that'

    01:29

  • Full Panel: What China can learn from Ukraine

    09:14

  • Full Baldwin: ‘I really dispute [GOP] characterization’ that failed federal abortion bill goes beyond Roe v. Wade

    07:35

  • Inside a real-life war game: China and U.S. square off over Taiwan

    11:02

  • Ukraine pushes Russian forces outside of artillery range of Kharkiv

    01:39

  • ‘All my money is going towards gas:’ Georgia residents feel pain at the pump two weeks ahead of primary elections

    02:27

Meet the Press

Full New York Gov.: 'I have 10 dead neighbors in this community'

06:38

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) talks to Meet the Press about a deadly shooting in Buffalo that targeted an African American supermarket.May 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    War Games: The Battle for Taiwan

    26:34

  • Suspect apparently targeted Buffalo 'because of the number of black people'

    02:16

  • Full Panel: ‘It feels like nothing has changed’ on mass shootings

    07:53

  • Gov. Hochul: 'How long was [the Buffalo shooting] livestreamed before someone paid attention?'

    02:05

  • Buffalo mayor after shooting: 'I believe what happened ... yesterday is going to be a turning point' for country

    01:51

  • Full Buffalo Mayor: 'We have to take action to stop' mass shootings

    07:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All