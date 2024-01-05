Full Nikki Haley: ‘Just because my opponents say something doesn't make it real’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Houthis utilize new weapon, sea drone, day after U.S. warning

    06:30

  • Biden strategy will contrast ‘positive vision’ with the ‘dark vision’ of MAGA Republicans, says campaign staffer

    06:58

  • Biden targets Trump in campaign speech: ‘Trump’s campaign is about him. Not America’

    02:31

  • What’s next for Trump’s 2024 campaign amid Jack Smith and Colorado appeals

    01:58

  • Full Panel: Iowa Caucus decides if DeSantis is 'in for the long haul'

    08:08

  • State Capitol bomb threat investigations are a ‘major priority’ for FBI

    02:24

  • Full Panel: Vivek Ramaswamy is ‘auditioning to be vice president for Donald Trump’

    10:34

  • Full Panel: Was Harvard president's resignation about student safety, plagiarism or racism?

    08:35

  • Denver is ‘hitting a breaking point’ in handling migrant influx, says Mayor Johnston

    06:25

  • Trump appeals decision to disqualify him from Maine's primary

    00:28

  • Ramaswamy says he doesn’t need to win the Iowa Caucus to go ‘the long distance’

    03:33

  • Risk of wider war is 'certainly the aftermath of this strike' killing Hamas official, Stavridis says

    05:02

  • U.S. aid to Ukraine being stalled by domestic politics is ‘disturbing,’ says Ukrainian MP

    04:31

  • Increased ‘urgency’ in Iowa as GOP presidential candidates try to ‘break through’ before the caucus

    02:54

  • Biden has a ‘domestic audience’ in Israel, important to use influence ‘wisely':  Amb. Dennis Ross

    06:12

  • Kristen Welker shares Meet the Press’ vision for 2024

    00:57

  • Full Panel: Poor mental health is 'longest impact of Covid'

    07:30

  • Are parents or the government responsible for mental health impacts of social media?

    02:41

  • Full Govs. Cox and Polis: How do states address the mental health impacts of social media?

    10:59

  • ‘It’s a real thing’ that ‘needs to be addressed,’ Sen. Fetterman says on battle with depression

    02:39

Meet the Press

Full Nikki Haley: ‘Just because my opponents say something doesn't make it real’

33:14

In a joint interview with NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns and Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter at the Des Moines Register, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley talks about her presidential campaign’s prospects in the final days before the Iowa caucuses.Jan. 5, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Houthis utilize new weapon, sea drone, day after U.S. warning

    06:30

  • Biden strategy will contrast ‘positive vision’ with the ‘dark vision’ of MAGA Republicans, says campaign staffer

    06:58

  • Biden targets Trump in campaign speech: ‘Trump’s campaign is about him. Not America’

    02:31

  • What’s next for Trump’s 2024 campaign amid Jack Smith and Colorado appeals

    01:58

  • Full Panel: Iowa Caucus decides if DeSantis is 'in for the long haul'

    08:08

  • State Capitol bomb threat investigations are a ‘major priority’ for FBI

    02:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All