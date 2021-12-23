IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Full Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We should be uncomfortable with the hard parts of our past'

Meet the Press

Full Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We should be uncomfortable with the hard parts of our past'

16:51

Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the “The 1619 Project,” staff writer, The New York Times Magazine and Knight Chair in Race and Journalism, Howard University, joins Meet the Press to discuss the debates and backlash over how to teach race and history.Dec. 23, 2021

