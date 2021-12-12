IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Beshear Interview: ‘This storm, it’s like nothing any of us have ever seen before’

    07:16

  • Full Sen. Marshall: ‘I support the vaccines but not the mandate'

    09:28

  • Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia

    10:58

  • Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats

    07:25

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court poised to weaken or overturn Roe

    07:30

  • Full NIH Director: 'Certainly possible that this is not the last emerging variant'

    08:18

  • Full Braun Interview: On abortion rights, ‘turn it back to the states’

    09:16

  • Full Klobuchar Interview: Senate should 'codify Roe v. Wade into law'

    07:55

  • Full Panel: Justice and accountability after Arbery verdict

    07:12

  • Full Michael Cohen: ‘They committed crimes’ in the Trump organization

    08:36

  • Full Gov. Reeves: 'I think Roe [v. Wade] was wrongly decided'

    10:09

  • Full Fauci Interview: 'We really need to be prepared' for Omicron Covid transmission

    12:27

  • Full Buttigieg Interview: 'We’re very confident in the safety of air travel'

    08:31

  • Full Panel: 'Stand your ground' wins a victory in Rittenhouse trial

    08:35

  • Full Cramer Interview: ‘Not every transaction in Washington requires a loser’

    08:31

  • Full Tester Interview: 'People need to be open to compromise' in Biden agenda debate

    07:41

  • Buttigieg: ‘Nobody wants to take years and years’ for public to support the infrastructure bill

    09:47

  • Full Panel: Inflation is ‘both’ a political problem and policy for Biden

    07:42

  • Full Schiff: When Trump aides refuse subpoenas, they ‘seem to feel that they’re above the law'

    07:43

  • Full Sununu Interview: ‘If everything is a party-line test, nothing’s ever going to get done’

    09:02

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats

07:25

John Heilemann, Marianna Sotomayor, Kimberly Atkins Stohr and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the state of democracy and Republicans' internal feuds over how to handle anti-democratic influences.Dec. 12, 2021

  • Full Beshear Interview: ‘This storm, it’s like nothing any of us have ever seen before’

    07:16

  • Full Sen. Marshall: ‘I support the vaccines but not the mandate'

    09:28

  • Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia

    10:58

  • Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats

    07:25

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court poised to weaken or overturn Roe

    07:30

  • Full NIH Director: 'Certainly possible that this is not the last emerging variant'

    08:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All