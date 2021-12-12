Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats
07:25
Share this -
copied
John Heilemann, Marianna Sotomayor, Kimberly Atkins Stohr and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the state of democracy and Republicans' internal feuds over how to handle anti-democratic influences.Dec. 12, 2021
Full Beshear Interview: ‘This storm, it’s like nothing any of us have ever seen before’
07:16
Full Sen. Marshall: ‘I support the vaccines but not the mandate'
09:28
Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia
10:58
Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats
07:25
Full Panel: Supreme Court poised to weaken or overturn Roe
07:30
Full NIH Director: 'Certainly possible that this is not the last emerging variant'