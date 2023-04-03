IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Manhattan judge could issue gag order silencing Trump

    05:54

  • Trump arrives at Trump Tower ahead of arraignment

    00:48

  • Trump would be ‘difficult to control’ on witness stand, says fmr. Manhattan ADA

    04:32

  • Trump’s indictment could make turnout in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election ‘unstable’

    04:35
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson isn’t cutting ‘through the noise’ by calling out Trump ‘liabilities’

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    Charlie Baker: Putting women sports in a separate media rights deal is 'on our radar'

    01:15

  • Full NCAA president: NCAA should have ‘standard contract' because ‘everybody lies' about NIL

    09:38

  • Full Panel: Trump's defiance 'might make him stronger in the primary, but … weaker in the general'

    05:13

  • Meet the Press Minute: Yogi Berra explains some of his most memorable sayings

    00:57

  • GOP pushes transgender restrictions, but majority of Americans oppose

    02:20

  • 'I’m going to do whatever we can to have a voice in the middle': Full Manchin

    12:40

  • Full fmr. Manhattan DA: Court will want to move ‘quickly’ following Trump indictment

    13:26

  • Fmr. Manhattan DA: Other criminal offenses could 'change the jury's mind' in Trump case

    02:29

  • McCarthy should avoid tangents, extremes when it comes to Bragg: Manchin

    01:04

  • Chuck Todd: Trump N.Y. indictment is likely to ‘freeze’ presidential race

    03:27

  • Manchin: 'I know we can do better' than what Biden admin. is doing

    01:06

  • Manchin won't decide on WH bid 'til the end of the year'

    01:23

  • ‘Levels of evidence’ exist for a Trump conviction, former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney says

    09:39

  • Full Panel: Trump’s indictment defiance will rally his base but ‘undercut him in a general election’

    08:35

  • Cohen testimony backed up by documentation, lawyer says

    13:48

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson isn’t cutting ‘through the noise’ by calling out Trump ‘liabilities’

09:39

Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson called out former President Trump’s “liabilities” on the campaign trail, but is seeing little polling success from those efforts. “It’s not going to cut through the noise ... when Trump is seeing gains in spite of these indictments,” said Juanita Tolliver. Marianna Sotomayor and Rick Tyler also join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.April 3, 2023

  • Manhattan judge could issue gag order silencing Trump

    05:54

  • Trump arrives at Trump Tower ahead of arraignment

    00:48

  • Trump would be ‘difficult to control’ on witness stand, says fmr. Manhattan ADA

    04:32

  • Trump’s indictment could make turnout in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election ‘unstable’

    04:35
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson isn’t cutting ‘through the noise’ by calling out Trump ‘liabilities’

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    Charlie Baker: Putting women sports in a separate media rights deal is 'on our radar'

    01:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All