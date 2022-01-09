Peter Alexander, Anna Palmer, Cornell Belcher and Sara Fagen join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the January 6th anniversary and President Biden's speech attacking former President Trump.Jan. 9, 2022
Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’
07:23
'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder
08:34
Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'
07:22
Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump
08:33
Full Meijer Interview: ‘We seem to destroy and delegitimize … institutions’
06:19
Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’