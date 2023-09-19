IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Doesn’t make sense to me’: McCarthy reacts after House GOP hardliners block a defense bill

    04:48

  • Rep. Spartz addresses GOP spending deadlock: ‘We can lead’ or ‘be another failure’

    09:26

  • Trump says he doesn’t worry about going to jail: ‘I don’t even think about it’

    01:38

  • GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson: ‘We knew all along that we were not negotiating’ with Freedom Caucus

    02:46

  • GOP budget deal is an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ says Rep. Womack

    08:16

  • Kristen Welker: It is an incredible honor to be sitting in this chair

    01:41

  • McCarthy to bring short-term spending bill to floor Thursday whether he has the votes or not

    01:29

  • Trump says it was his 'decision' to believe 2020 election was rigged

    01:53

  • Trump ‘won’t say’ if he would provide military support to Taiwan against an invasion from China

    01:43

  • ‘No,’ Trump rules out a third term run if re-elected, says he needs '6 months to a year'

    00:50
    Full Panel: Biden ‘needs to get in the fight’ on UAW strike as WH opts to not travel to Detroit

    08:34
    Judge will grant Jack Smith gag order on Trump ‘if they have to,’ says former U.S. attorney

    05:48

  • Vivek Ramaswamy’s wife differs from his personal stance on the Covid vaccine

    03:33

  • Trump joins Kristen Welker in her first show as moderator of Meet the Press – Sept. 17

    47:30

  • Full Panel: Trump ‘defiant of facts,’ like a ‘bulldozer shoveling falsehoods’

    11:36

  • Biden allies worried about 'emotion toll' Hunter indictment will have on the president 

    01:03

  • Trump ‘boxing himself into positions’ by claiming role in 2020 election challenge

    02:27

  • NSA Jake Sullivan secretly meets with China in Malta

    01:13

  • Kristen Welker starts as Meet the Press moderator after ‘extraordinary week’ in U.S. politics

    01:05

  • Trump: ‘I look for a trial’ in Georgia, to clear the record on the election allegations

    04:34

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Biden ‘needs to get in the fight’ on UAW strike as WH opts to not travel to Detroit

08:34

Peter Baker, Ameshia Cross and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the need for President Biden to “get back in” and help settle the UAW strike.Sept. 19, 2023

