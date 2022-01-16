Full Panel: Biden says, 'we missed this time' after losing filibuster fight
07:46
Andrea Mitchell, Amna Nawaz, Matthew Continetti and Eugene Robinson join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the president's failure on voting rights and the next steps for the White House.Jan. 16, 2022
Full Clyburn: 'It may look bleak now, but we are going to keep pressing' on voting rights
07:40
Full James Carville: Advice for Democrats, ‘You gloat and you promote’
05:17
Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'
11:19
Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump
08:33
Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'