    Full Panel: Burgum's answers on Meet the Press 'a great example of a missed opportunity'

    Meet the Press Minute: Al Gore calls for more debates in 1999

Lanhee Chen, Jonathan Martin, Susan Page and Kimberly Atkins Stohr join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the GOP candidates’ preparation for their first debate, Gov. Ron DeSantis calling Trump supporters “listless vessels” and GOP donors searching for alternative primary candidates.Aug. 20, 2023

