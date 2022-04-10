- Now Playing
Full Panel: Could Jackson be Biden's last big win?07:17
- UP NEXT
Full Larry Summers: Covid, stimulus, war created ‘a perfect storm’ for inflation08:11
Full Jake Sullivan: 'Weapons are arriving every day' in Ukraine08:44
Full Kuleba: Provide weapons, 'so that you don’t have to step up and fight' Putin08:29
For Latinos who fled authoritarian regimes, misinformation 'takes a different toll'09:07
How Wikimedia handles misinformation: 'An army of human beings who are invested'14:20
Full Panel: White House plans to lift covid restrictions on immigration06:28
Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia11:04
Full Masha Gessen: ‘Russia at this point is a totalitarian society’06:32
Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'07:59
Sen. Lummis: 'Bitcoin is a commodity'22:58
Sen. Warren: When you buy crypto, are you buying air?17:31
Full Panel: President’s call for Putin’s ouster may be ‘a window into what Biden thinks and feels’07:22
Full Booker: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning was 'just sad, frankly'08:01
Full Portman: Biden’s Putin remark ‘plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists’09:09
Full Ukrainian Ambassador: 'We heard President Biden loud and clear' after his call for Putin's removal07:24
Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine07:47
Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion07:31
Full Sen. Murphy: U.S. involvement in Ukraine ‘is going to increase’ if Russia continues targeting civilians06:26
Full NATO Sec. General: 'Our core responsibility is to protect 1 billion people living in … NATO countries'08:22
- Now Playing
Full Panel: Could Jackson be Biden's last big win?07:17
- UP NEXT
Full Larry Summers: Covid, stimulus, war created ‘a perfect storm’ for inflation08:11
Full Jake Sullivan: 'Weapons are arriving every day' in Ukraine08:44
Full Kuleba: Provide weapons, 'so that you don’t have to step up and fight' Putin08:29
For Latinos who fled authoritarian regimes, misinformation 'takes a different toll'09:07
How Wikimedia handles misinformation: 'An army of human beings who are invested'14:20
Play All