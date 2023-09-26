IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Debate stage is ‘last shot to make a splash’ for low polling candidates

09:54

Tia Mitchell, Mo Elleithee and Jim Geraghty join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the second GOP debate and growing calls from Democratic senators for Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) to resign following his indictment on federal charges.Sept. 26, 2023

