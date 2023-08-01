IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump indicted by the federal grand jury probing his effort to overturn the 2020 election

  • Trump indictment could be 'huge boost to his fundraising'

    12:19
  • Now Playing

    Full panel: ‘Democrats can’t assume’ Trump indictments will benefit Biden campaign

    09:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump: Jack Smith will announce indictment at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

    02:12

  • How the Ohio August special election could impact the abortion rights battle

    05:14

  • U.S. sees a ‘narrow’ window of opportunity to reverse attempted coup in Niger

    06:46

  • Trans members of Congress could bring ‘cultural change,’ says Del. state senator

    05:24

  • Netanyahu: ‘There won’t be civil war’ in Israel over judicial overhaul

    05:47

  • Which Trump case poses the biggest threat to him?

    16:21

  • Full Panel: McCarthy can't walk Biden impeachment inquiry back

    06:48

  • Hurd doesn't rule out running on No Labels ticket if Biden and Trump are nominees

    00:34

  • Meet the Press Minute: Buzz Aldrin discusses the possibility of UFOs

    01:30

  • The uneven toll of the coronavirus pandemic

    02:32

  • Hurd responds to DeSantis: 'Slavery is not a jobs program'

    02:10

  • Full Hurd: ‘If you’re afraid to talk about Donald Trump … then you’re not ready to be president’

    09:28

  • Full Biden campaign co-chair: Public disclosures for presidential family members 'may be worth looking at'

    07:17

  • Dean Phillips challenge to Biden ‘doesn’t have me nervous,’ says Sen. Coons

    00:51

  • Democratic senator: McConnell will be the GOP leader 'through the rest of this Congress'

    01:07

  • Chuck Rosenberg: It's in Hunter Biden's 'best interest' to plead guilty

    00:57

  • Full Rosenberg: Obstruction in Trump investigation ‘helps to prove intent’

    05:37

  • Chuck Todd: U.S. democracy ‘faces a stress test’ it hasn't seen since Reconstruction

    04:12

Meet the Press

Full panel: ‘Democrats can’t assume’ Trump indictments will benefit Biden campaign

09:26

Deepa Shivaram, Mo Elleithee, and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the potential impact of more criminal indictments for former President Trump’s primary standing, where he remains the front-runner.Aug. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Trump indictment could be 'huge boost to his fundraising'

    12:19
  • Now Playing

    Full panel: ‘Democrats can’t assume’ Trump indictments will benefit Biden campaign

    09:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump: Jack Smith will announce indictment at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

    02:12

  • How the Ohio August special election could impact the abortion rights battle

    05:14

  • U.S. sees a ‘narrow’ window of opportunity to reverse attempted coup in Niger

    06:46

  • Trans members of Congress could bring ‘cultural change,’ says Del. state senator

    05:24
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All