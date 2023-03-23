Full Panel: DeSantis changes course on Ukraine; calls Putin a 'war criminal'

Earlier this month, he said the invasion of Ukraine was “not a vital interest to the United States,” but now he says Putin’s invasion is a “mistake.” Eugene Scott, Eugene Robinson and Sarah Longwell join the Meet the Press NOW round table to discuss Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla.) recent messaging changes over Putin’s war in Ukraine and its effects on a potential race against former President Trump for the GOP nomination while Biden’s approval nears his administration’s lowest.March 23, 2023