Full Panel: Feinstein replacement debate ‘is about California raw power politics’

Concerns about Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s health are sparking growing debate over her fitness for office as Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and John Fetterman (D-Pa.) return to Capitol Hill following lengthy absences for health issues. Looking forward to 2024, Democrats are unsure whether they’d rather face former President Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Eugene Scott, Margie Omero and Rick Tyler join the MTP NOW roundtable to discuss. April 17, 2023