  • Poland’s PM says he's ‘worried’ about U.S. fatigue toward the Ukraine war

  • Trump’s attacks on DeSantis over entitlements are ‘taking a toll,’ but new ad pushes back

  • McCarthy and Biden refuse to budge on the debt ceiling. What happens next?

    Full Panel: Feinstein replacement debate ‘is about California raw power politics’

    Meet the Press Minute: Feinstein calls VP consideration ‘major opening of the door’ in 1984

  • Full Panel: ‘Tim Scott’s present … could be Ron DeSantis’ future’ on uncertain abortion position

  • Alarming rise in youth gun deaths breaks down differently by race  

  • Netanyahu: U.S. has no 'better ally' than Israel

  • Full Cassidy: Concerns over Texas ruling upending FDA's authority are 'alarmist'

  • Baldwin: Democrats will ‘prevail’ in Wisconsin despite GOP efforts to ‘spotlight’ the state

  • Baldwin: Compromising to 20-week ban ‘worth looking at’ to pass abortion access legislation

  • Full Netanyahu: People of Israel agree 'I still have stuff to do' as PM

  • Chuck Todd: Voter dissatisfaction with gun laws ‘hasn't translated to the ballot box’

  • Momentum from Wisconsin Supreme Court race ‘will not diminish in 2024’: Full Baldwin

  • Texas judge ‘not guided by science’ and is part of GOP’s ‘effort to ban abortion’: Baldwin

  • Only a ‘fraction’ of the top secret documents the suspected leaker had have been made public

  • Full Panel: MAGA or someone else? Either way, the GOP is 'really fractured'

  • Gov. DeSantis signs 6-week Florida abortion ban amid presidential speculation

  • 'Abortion doesn't live on a satellite,' says OB-GYN who paused Wisconsin practice after abortion ban

  • Supreme Court temporarily maintains 'status quo' on abortion pills

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Feinstein replacement debate ‘is about California raw power politics’

Concerns about Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s health are sparking growing debate over her fitness for office as Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and John Fetterman (D-Pa.) return to Capitol Hill following lengthy absences for health issues. Looking forward to 2024, Democrats are unsure whether they’d rather face former President Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Eugene Scott, Margie Omero and Rick Tyler join the MTP NOW roundtable to discuss. April 17, 2023

