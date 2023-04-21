Full Panel: Florida Republican lawmakers think DeSantis ‘is not ready,’ and instead are backing Trump

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) isn't an announced presidential candidate, but he is losing ground to former Pres. Donald Trump. Mike Memoli, Susan Page, Faiz Shakir and Sarah Chamberlain join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the 2024 presidential primaries and the potential Trump vs. Biden rematch.April 21, 2023