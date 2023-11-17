IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel will ‘likely’ need security presence in Gaza after war, retired general says

    06:18

  • More potential crimes by Rep. Santos uncovered in House ethics probe, says committee member

    05:54

  • 'Black women in this country are dying’ in pregnancy and childbirth due to healthcare inequalities

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: GOP campaign rivalries prompting a 'three-way election' in primary

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Talks to secure release of hostages in Gaza are ‘very fluid’

    04:19

  • New Hampshire Biden supporters’ write-in campaign comes with risks, some Democrats warn

    02:16

  • Biden-Xi meeting lowered the chances that China will invade Taiwan, expert says

    05:32

  • 'I'm very proud of Capitol Police': Congressman recalls DNC evacuation during pro-Palestine protest

    07:02

  • Trump’s gag order temporarily lifted in NY trial

    01:48

  • There is a ‘real likelihood’ Santos will be expelled by the new year

    03:32

  • Meet the Press NOW — November 15

    49:59

  • Manchin: White House plays ‘to the far left because that’s where they think the base is’

    09:39

  • How 2024 elections in Taiwan and the U.S. could affect U.S.-China relations

    07:25

  • IDF ‘found clear evidence’ of Hamas operation out of Al-Shifa hospital, says spokesperson

    05:08

  • Manchin says Biden-Harris is not strongest ticket for Democrats in 2024: Full interview

    33:30

  • Asa Hutchinson says Sarah Huckabee Sanders called him before Trump endorsement

    17:18

  • New Hampshire to announce primary date after months of uncertainty

    02:14

  • ‘House Republicans can’t get out of their own way’ in funding bill negotiations, Rep. Meeks says

    07:42

  • Leaked witness videos in Trump trial is meant to 'intimidate witnesses,' Fulton County DA says

    04:43

  • McCarthy accused of punching Rep. Tim Burchett

    01:56

Meet the Press

Full Panel: GOP campaign rivalries prompting a 'three-way election' in primary

09:03

Meridith McGraw, Navin Nayak and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss 2024 campaign strategies, the Hunter Biden investigation and the pressure on the White House from Democrats on Israel.Nov. 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Israel will ‘likely’ need security presence in Gaza after war, retired general says

    06:18

  • More potential crimes by Rep. Santos uncovered in House ethics probe, says committee member

    05:54

  • 'Black women in this country are dying’ in pregnancy and childbirth due to healthcare inequalities

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: GOP campaign rivalries prompting a 'three-way election' in primary

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Talks to secure release of hostages in Gaza are ‘very fluid’

    04:19

  • New Hampshire Biden supporters’ write-in campaign comes with risks, some Democrats warn

    02:16
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All