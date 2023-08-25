IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pence adviser blasts Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘There’s populism and then there’s simply fraud’

    08:00

  • Former Trump attorney Chesebro will get 'speedy trial,' scheduled on Oct. 23

    03:49

  • 'Russia loves their martyrs': Could Prigozhin's presumed death lead to another coup?

    04:50

  • Nevada GOP is ‘embarrassing itself’ over dueling presidential nominating events, says Jon Ralston

    03:54

  • Economy is accelerating despite Fed’s attempt to slow it down, says CNBC’s Steve Liesman

    03:57

  • ‘I don’t see’ Trump’s Georgia case moving to a federal court, says former DeKalb County DA

    06:40
    Full Panel: GOP presidential candidates are ‘praying for a Trump implosion’

    10:12
    Chuck Todd: This has been the ‘most consequential week’ in the 2024 race

    03:48

  • Will Asa Hutchinson, Doug Burgum make the second debate? Experts say no.

    09:12

  • ‘I don’t see [the Georgia trial] happening in October,’ fmr. asst. district attorney says

    06:19

  • Chuck Todd: GOP debate spent little time on Trump, the ‘elephant not in the room’

    04:39

  • Fact check: Tim Scott on bidenomics, Vivek Ramaswamy on Israel and Ron DeSantis on Covid

    04:33

  • Tim Scott, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy: Wisconsin voters debate who won first debate

    06:46

  • 'There's a level of hatred I've never seen,' Trump says in Tucker Carlson interview

    05:11

  • Trump adviser: First GOP debate was ‘the death’ of the DeSantis campaign

    05:07

  • Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley ‘accomplished quite a bit’ on the GOP debate stage: Full panel

    09:41

  • DeSantis campaign declares 'a win' after first debate

    01:48

  • At first GOP debate, Ramaswamy becomes chief target

    06:09

  • ‘Fool’s gold to defend Trump, or attack him’ on the GOP debate stage: Full Panel

    09:53

  • Rudy Giuliani surrenders at Georgia jail, says previous false statements don’t admit guilt

    04:23

Meet the Press

Full Panel: GOP presidential candidates are ‘praying for a Trump implosion’

10:12

The Republican presidential candidates are grappling with how to take on Donald Trump. Deepa Shivaram, Joe Crowley and Charlie Dent join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the latest in the 2024 presidential primary.Aug. 25, 2023

NBC News Now
Best of NBC News

