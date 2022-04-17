IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Full Panel: Hispanic voters central to midterm fortunes for both parties

    Full Upton Interview: 'Troubled waters' for the Republican party

  • Full Dr. Jha: 'Vaccines are holding up really well against … all of the omicron variants'

  • Full Austrian Chancellor: Putin ‘believes he is winning the war’ in Ukraine

  • Full Panel: Era of good will ‘is over’ for Black NFL players and coaches

  • Hue Jackson: For NFL teams bending the Rooney Rule, 'there's not a penalty'

  • Full Panel: Could Jackson be Biden's last big win?

  • Full Larry Summers: Covid, stimulus, war created ‘a perfect storm’ for inflation

  • Full Jake Sullivan: 'Weapons are arriving every day' in Ukraine

  • Full Kuleba: Provide weapons, 'so that you don’t have to step up and fight' Putin

  • For Latinos who fled authoritarian regimes, misinformation 'takes a different toll'

  • How Wikimedia handles misinformation: 'An army of human beings who are invested'

  • Full Panel: White House plans to lift covid restrictions on immigration

  • Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia

  • Full Masha Gessen: ‘Russia at this point is a totalitarian society’

  • Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'

  • Sen. Lummis: 'Bitcoin is a commodity'

  • Sen. Warren: When you buy crypto, are you buying air?

  • Full Panel: President’s call for Putin’s ouster may be ‘a window into what Biden thinks and feels’

  • Full Booker: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning was 'just sad, frankly'

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Hispanic voters central to midterm fortunes for both parties

Amna Nawaz, Eugene Daniels, Ruth Marcus and Matthew Continetti join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the economic headwinds for incumbent Democrats.April 17, 2022

