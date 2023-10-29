Full Panel: How long will Speaker Johnson’s ‘grace period’ last?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Full Jayapal: ‘There are racists within the Netanyahu government’

    10:04

  • Full DeSantis: Hamas ‘wants nothing less than another Holocaust’

    15:48

  • U.S. democracy has ‘always been vulnerable’: Full Schwarzenegger

    33:51

  • Full panel on Phillips primary challenge against Biden: ‘The math is not mathing’

    08:53

  • Full Phillips: ‘If this election was held today, President Biden would lose'

    26:05

  • Family of Judith and Natalie Raanan confirms another missing family member is dead

    04:24

  • Mass shooting leaves Lewiston, Maine ‘eerily quiet,' former mayor says

    05:39

  • ‘There needs to be a plan for what comes next’ after Hamas is destroyed, Petraeus says

    06:13

  • ‘This is increasingly becoming a children’s crisis’ in Gaza: UNICEF spokesperson

    04:22

  • Preventing a shutdown will ‘be an issue’ for new Speaker Johnson, GOP Congressman says

    05:40

  • Michigan lawmaker says Arab Americans should see Israel-Hamas war as a ‘fight against terrorism’

    04:30

  • Red Cross working under ‘extremely limited capacity’ in Gaza

    04:36

  • ‘The world is burning around us,’ says Republican congressman on speaker vacancy

    08:27

  • Hamas trying to buy time through slow ‘drip’ of hostages, says IDF spokesperson

    06:14

  • Full Pence: Trump is ‘responsible for the decisions’ he made and ‘demands that he made on me’

    10:21

  • Full McCarthy: I don’t need the speakership ‘title. I’m going to help in any way I can’

    11:53

  • Full Blinken: ‘Israel can not go back to the status quo’ after war with Hamas

    11:41

  • Biden spoke with family member of released hostages, says White House official

    08:01

  • Israel’s ‘strategy has not changed’ for potential ground invasion, says IDF spokesperson

    05:16

  • Martin Fletcher on relatives released by Hamas: Many other families are ‘still bitterly frightened’

    03:41

Meet the Press

Full Panel: How long will Speaker Johnson’s ‘grace period’ last?

07:23

Stephen Hayes, Kelly O’Donnell, Toluse Olorunnipa, and Jen Psaki discuss Rep. Dean Phillips' (D-Minn.) recent bid for the 2024 presidency challenging President Biden, and look at Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) tenure as a congressman.Oct. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Full Jayapal: ‘There are racists within the Netanyahu government’

    10:04

  • Full DeSantis: Hamas ‘wants nothing less than another Holocaust’

    15:48

  • U.S. democracy has ‘always been vulnerable’: Full Schwarzenegger

    33:51

  • Full panel on Phillips primary challenge against Biden: ‘The math is not mathing’

    08:53

  • Full Phillips: ‘If this election was held today, President Biden would lose'

    26:05

  • Family of Judith and Natalie Raanan confirms another missing family member is dead

    04:24
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All