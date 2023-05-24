IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Full Panel: 'If Ron DeSantis rises or falls,' it'll be on the first debate stage

    09:40
    Chuck Todd: Is the GOP primary about to turn into a brawl or a beatdown?

    03:22

  • Ukraine in ‘best position they’ve been’ ahead of counteroffensive against Russia

    05:16

  • Multistate agreement to reduce water for Colorado River is 'stopgap solution at best'

    03:01

  • ‘Neighbors can come after neighbors’: Attorney warns of vigilante abortion laws in the South

    06:32

  • Debt negotiations: Biden ‘should’ve been at the table’ long ago, says GOP lawmaker

    07:44

  • Retirements could make way for historic number of African American women in Senate

    04:45

  • NASA goes nuclear to get humans to Mars

    04:06

  • Sen. Tim Scott makes his case against Trump, DeSantis on conservatism and Ukraine

    07:30

  • Biden will likely have to use 14th Amendment to raise debt ceiling, Rep. Cohen says

    07:38

  • The Race to Mars

    27:00

  • Full panel: ‘Within 200 years, it's easy to imagine … millions of people living in space’

    10:25

  • To win the race to Mars, NASA is prepared to go nuclear

    11:39

  • Chuck Todd to Byron Donalds on Trump defense: 'Do you realize how absurd that sounds?'

    01:23

  • Byron Donalds sidesteps his stance on six-week abortion ban in Florida

    01:25

  • Full Panel: FBI has become a 'politicized,' 'compromised' institution

    04:08

Meet the Press

Full Panel: 'If Ron DeSantis rises or falls,' it'll be on the first debate stage

09:40

Governor Ron DeSantis' (R-Fla.) presidential announcement on Twitter is a "confusing" start to a campaign that may be difficult to judge for weeks. Josh Kraushaar, María Teresa Kumar and Jim Geraghty discuss the latest developments in the GOP primary on Meet the Press NOW.May 24, 2023

    Full Panel: 'If Ron DeSantis rises or falls,' it'll be on the first debate stage

    09:40
    Chuck Todd: Is the GOP primary about to turn into a brawl or a beatdown?

    03:22

