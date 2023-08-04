IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How the latest Trump trial could end with jury deliberations on Election Day

    08:21

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘I’ll take any donation’ to get on debate stage

    08:48
  • Now Playing

    If Ron DeSantis wants to win against Donald Trump, he should run against Donald Trump: Full Panel

    10:25
  • UP NEXT

    Putin is likely worried about China joining Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, says fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor

    04:53

  • Hutchinson on DeSantis: ‘I think he’s weak’

    01:17

  • Chuck Todd: Trump’s hold over GOP is ‘one of the greatest challenges’ to U.S. democracy

    03:01

  • Chuck Todd: Are we really not going to have live audio for the trial of the century?

    03:57

  • Should Trump flip on Giuliani?

    00:58

  • Kasich says Democrats are trying to keep No Labels off the ballot in 2024

    08:10

  • Trump had ‘some crazy-ass lawyers’ but ‘sought them out,’ Pence’s fmr. chief of staff says

    10:13

  • Most damning part of the Trump indictment? Legal analyst says it's the proof of 'intent.'

    15:15

  • Capitol Police says 911 call alleging shooter was bogus call

    00:34

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment is ‘greatest stress test’ the U.S. has faced in ‘generations’

    04:06

  • U.S. sees a ‘narrow’ window of opportunity to reverse attempted coup in Niger

    06:46

  • Full panel: ‘Democrats can’t assume’ Trump indictments will benefit Biden campaign

    09:26

  • Trump: Jack Smith will announce indictment at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

    02:12

  • How the Ohio August special election could impact the abortion rights battle

    05:14

  • Trump indictment could be 'huge boost to his fundraising'

    12:19

  • Trans members of Congress could bring ‘cultural change,’ says Del. state senator

    05:24

  • Netanyahu: ‘There won’t be civil war’ in Israel over judicial overhaul

    05:47

Meet the Press

If Ron DeSantis wants to win against Donald Trump, he should run against Donald Trump: Full Panel

10:25

Jen Psaki, host of MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki, Republican strategist Rick Tyler, and Daniella Diaz, Congressional reporter for Politico, talk about how former President Trump’s trials will loom over the 2024 GOP primary calendar.Aug. 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • How the latest Trump trial could end with jury deliberations on Election Day

    08:21

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘I’ll take any donation’ to get on debate stage

    08:48
  • Now Playing

    If Ron DeSantis wants to win against Donald Trump, he should run against Donald Trump: Full Panel

    10:25
  • UP NEXT

    Putin is likely worried about China joining Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, says fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor

    04:53

  • Hutchinson on DeSantis: ‘I think he’s weak’

    01:17

  • Chuck Todd: Trump’s hold over GOP is ‘one of the greatest challenges’ to U.S. democracy

    03:01
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All