IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Blunt: Trump could be GOP nominee in 2024 if people remain frustrated with government

    01:16

  • Remembering Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), the longest-serving Republican senator

    01:00
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: If the election is about 'culture wars,' it's a 'feature, not a bug' for GOP

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    Blunt: US should ‘be thinking’ about reopening embassy in Ukraine

    01:14

  • Sen. Warren: Democrats should 'put energy' on addressing economy with voters ahead of midterms

    01:11

  • Full Warren: Democrats shouldn't 'look in the rearview mirror' when talking to voters

    09:18

  • Full Blunt: 'Apparently ... [in House GOP leadership] you can't think outloud'

    09:24

  • Sen. Warren: ‘I’m running for Senate’ in 2024

    00:39

  • Blunt: ‘No way’ Trump would resign; ‘surprised’ McCarthy suggested it

    01:33

  • Full Deputy National Security Adviser Finer: Russia has 'a lot of fighting still to do'

    05:58

  • Full Zohvkva: Mariupol is 'almost wiped out'

    05:52

  • Zhovkva: UN ‘not authorized’ to speak on behalf of Ukraine in Putin meetings

    00:59

  • Welker: Putin's desire to cause massive destruction remains 'unsatisfied' 

    01:01

  • Meet the Press Reports: U.S. cities look abroad for climate solutions

    02:58

  • Pennsylvania Democrats clash during Senate primary debate

    01:53

  • The hardest problem: Climate solutions

    26:34

  • New audio: Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s actions on January 6 ‘unacceptable’

    01:46

  • Fmr. ambassador to NATO: 'Should drop the idea that Putin wants an off-ramp'

    00:45

  • Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Our city … does not exist anymore’

    01:17

  • Full Toby Rice: 'We will be creating' carbon offsets for gas drilling and fracking

    08:00

Meet the Press

Full Panel: If the election is about 'culture wars,' it's a 'feature, not a bug' for GOP

06:52

Peter Baker, Sara Fagen, Errin Haines and Carol Lee join the Meet the Press roundtable to analyze the Republican Party following the release of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's tapes about Trump, and the GOP culture wars.April 24, 2022

  • Blunt: Trump could be GOP nominee in 2024 if people remain frustrated with government

    01:16

  • Remembering Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), the longest-serving Republican senator

    01:00
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: If the election is about 'culture wars,' it's a 'feature, not a bug' for GOP

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    Blunt: US should ‘be thinking’ about reopening embassy in Ukraine

    01:14

  • Sen. Warren: Democrats should 'put energy' on addressing economy with voters ahead of midterms

    01:11

  • Full Warren: Democrats shouldn't 'look in the rearview mirror' when talking to voters

    09:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All