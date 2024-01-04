Houthis utilize new weapon, sea drone, day after U.S. warning06:30
What’s next for Trump’s 2024 campaign amid Jack Smith and Colorado appeals01:58
- Now Playing
Full Panel: Iowa Caucus decides if DeSantis is 'in for the long haul'08:08
- UP NEXT
State Capitol bomb threat investigations are a ‘major priority’ for FBI02:24
Full Panel: Vivek Ramaswamy is ‘auditioning to be vice president for Donald Trump’10:34
Full Panel: Was Harvard president's resignation about student safety, plagiarism or racism?08:35
Denver is ‘hitting a breaking point’ in handling migrant influx, says Mayor Johnston06:25
Trump appeals decision to disqualify him from Maine's primary00:28
Ramaswamy says he doesn’t need to win the Iowa Caucus to go ‘the long distance’03:33
Risk of wider war is 'certainly the aftermath of this strike' killing Hamas official, Stavridis says05:02
U.S. aid to Ukraine being stalled by domestic politics is ‘disturbing,’ says Ukrainian MP04:31
Increased ‘urgency’ in Iowa as GOP presidential candidates try to ‘break through’ before the caucus02:54
Biden has a ‘domestic audience’ in Israel, important to use influence ‘wisely': Amb. Dennis Ross06:12
Kristen Welker shares Meet the Press’ vision for 202400:57
Full Panel: Poor mental health is 'longest impact of Covid'07:30
Are parents or the government responsible for mental health impacts of social media?02:41
Full Govs. Cox and Polis: How do states address the mental health impacts of social media?10:59
‘It’s a real thing’ that ‘needs to be addressed,’ Sen. Fetterman says on battle with depression02:39
Fetterman says he thought going public about his depression would ‘end’ his career00:51
More than 50,000 Americans died by suicide in 2023 — more than any year on record01:41
Houthis utilize new weapon, sea drone, day after U.S. warning06:30
What’s next for Trump’s 2024 campaign amid Jack Smith and Colorado appeals01:58
- Now Playing
Full Panel: Iowa Caucus decides if DeSantis is 'in for the long haul'08:08
- UP NEXT
State Capitol bomb threat investigations are a ‘major priority’ for FBI02:24
Full Panel: Vivek Ramaswamy is ‘auditioning to be vice president for Donald Trump’10:34
Full Panel: Was Harvard president's resignation about student safety, plagiarism or racism?08:35
Play All