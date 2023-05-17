Full Panel: Kentucky primary was an ‘even better’ night for McConnell than Trump

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s GOP gubernatorial primary win last night was a rare instance of Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) being on the same page, while Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a last-minute endorsement of Kelly Craft, who came in a distant third. Meridith McGraw, former Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones and former Florida Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.May 17, 2023