  • Full Mississippi Gov.: 'There is an American child in that womb'

  • Full Michigan AG: Women 'are going to die' if Roe is overturned

    Full Panel: Laws from ‘100 years ago are going to kick in’ if Roe is overturned

    Former Supreme Court clerks: Leak of draft Roe decision is 'unprecedented’

  • Full Jamie Harrison: 'We go to where people are'

  • Full Hogan: Focus on abortion isn't 'smart politics' for GOP

  • Full Panel: Democrats’ 2024 nomination ‘could be a free-for-all’

  • Full Martin & Burns: Lindsey Graham threatened use of the 25th amendment on January 6th

  • Full Mayorkas Interview: ‘I respectfully disagree with the criticism’ from Democrats over Title 42

  • Full Menendez Interview: ‘We will do what it takes to see Ukraine win’

  • Full Panel: 'A lot of anger' at Democrats in rural areas

  • Lost country: How the Democratic party lost rural America

  • Rural voters aren't always white voters

  • Full Toby Rice: 'We will be creating' carbon offsets for gas drilling and fracking

  • Full Moniz: 'Policy innovation is ... the biggest challenge' to nuclear energy

  • Full Panel: Hispanic voters central to midterm fortunes for both parties

  • Full Upton Interview: 'Troubled waters' for the Republican party

  • Full Dr. Jha: 'Vaccines are holding up really well against … all of the omicron variants'

  • Full Austrian Chancellor: Putin ‘believes he is winning the war’ in Ukraine

  • Full Panel: Era of good will ‘is over’ for Black NFL players and coaches

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Laws from ‘100 years ago are going to kick in’ if Roe is overturned

Ali Vitali, Josh Gerstein, Kimberly Atkins Stohr and Sara Fagen join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.May 8, 2022

