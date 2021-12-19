Full Panel: Manchin says he won't support 'Build Back Better' is a 'massive blow' to Biden
08:41
Amna Nawaz, Philip Rucker, former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.) and John Podhoretz join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss Sen. Manchin's announcement that he won't support the Biden administration's spending bill. Dec. 19, 2021
