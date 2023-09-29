IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Good: 'Everything is on the table to hold the speaker accountable' in shutdown negotiations

    09:22

  • Trump co-defendant becomes first to plead guilty in Georgia election case

    00:26

  • Full Murray: Dianne Feinstein showed 'guts and courage' when she took on the CIA

    05:54

  • Trump to skip third Republican debate

    09:44

  • House GOP launches impeachment inquiry into Biden as Democrats keep attention on shutdown

    03:16

  • Menendez ‘really didn’t change too many minds’ in closed-door Senate lunch

    04:17

  • Kristen Welker: Candidates struggle to ‘rise from the pack’ during second Republican debate

    07:36

  • Trump is ‘missing in action’: DeSantis campaign manager

    05:17

  • UAW president condemns Trump’s union track record ahead of Michigan visit

    02:29

  • Republicans investigating Biden’s alleged corruption introduce ‘evidence’ from before time in office

    02:23

  • Without Trump, DeSantis campaign sees an opportunity for ‘clean air’ on stage

    05:41

  • Full Cramer: Marijuana banking bill would put ‘parameters around the industry’

    07:37
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: McCarthy’s speakership is being tested. But if not McCarthy, who?

    09:42
  • UP NEXT

    Feinstein hits back on gender after being considered for VP in 1984: Meet the Press Minute

    01:04

  • ‘Turmoil’ on Capitol Hill after short-term funding bill fails in the House.

    08:11

  • Full Panel: Many moderate Republicans don’t want to be ‘on the record’ on Biden impeachment

    08:08

  • Wisconsin GOP voters: Everyone wants to see what Trump ‘can do when he comes back’

    04:33

  • Tim Scott adviser: ‘He still is a nice guy’ after debate stage spars

    04:20

  • Nikki Haley can ‘take a punch’ and ‘throw a punch,’ says fmr. South Carolina GOP chair

    04:59

  • Republican voter: I’d choose Pence as running mate for Trump

    04:27

Meet the Press

Full Panel: McCarthy’s speakership is being tested. But if not McCarthy, who?

09:42

With one day until a government shutdown, Congress remains stalled on passing a government funding bill. Tamara Keith, Joe Crowley and Sara Fagan join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the latest on Capitol Hill and on the 2024 campaign trail.Sept. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Full Good: 'Everything is on the table to hold the speaker accountable' in shutdown negotiations

    09:22

  • Trump co-defendant becomes first to plead guilty in Georgia election case

    00:26

  • Full Murray: Dianne Feinstein showed 'guts and courage' when she took on the CIA

    05:54

  • Trump to skip third Republican debate

    09:44

  • House GOP launches impeachment inquiry into Biden as Democrats keep attention on shutdown

    03:16

  • Menendez ‘really didn’t change too many minds’ in closed-door Senate lunch

    04:17
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All