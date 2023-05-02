IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Television and film delays loom as Hollywood writers strike ‘for however long it takes’

    02:49
    Full Panel: McCarthy ‘trapped by the tiny majority' as debt ceiling standoff drags on

    10:13
    ‘Her voice needs to be heard’: ACLU director on House chamber banning trans Rep. Zephyr

    06:55

  • Debt ceiling bill is chance for some Republicans to put ‘money where their mouth is’: Rep. Boyle

    09:52

  • Michigan town clerk faces recall after alleged 2020 election mishandling

    06:14

  • Full Panel: If McConnell takes over debt ceiling negotiations, McCarthy might face a ‘revolt’

    10:57

  • U.S. could reach debt limit by June 1, Yellen warns

    00:24

  • Democrats take ‘pride’ in blocking McCarthy as debt limit stalemate continues

    07:29

  • Full Panel: Republicans say DeSantis’ fight with Disney looks ‘petty' and 'small’

    07:01

  • Full Ramaswamy: GOP has to 'be the party of free speech and open debate’

    11:50

  • Culture wars 'dominate' conversation ahead of 2024

    02:08

  • Mexico is an ‘ally’ to the U.S. on drug trafficking despite Obrador's comments, Mayorkas says

    01:43

  • GOP presidential candidate wants to 'shut down' the FBI

    01:35

  • Meet the Press Minute: You should not ‘rule a person out’ over age, says Pres. Ford in 1975

    01:15

  • Full Mayorkas: ‘We have to stop the flow of fentanyl and … address the demand’

    12:16

  • Luke Russert reflects on his father’s death: My dad was ‘my guiding light’

    07:01

  • DHS secretary: Biden admin. is working within 'constraints of a broken immigration system'

    01:16

  • Chuck Todd: Immigration continues as Biden’s ‘toughest challenge’ with Title 42 expiration looming

    02:46

  • New marijuana legislation would allow cannabis businesses access to banking services

    04:40

  • Former U.S. attorney: Pence ‘at or near the top of list’ of key witnesses in Trump investigation

    05:40

Meet the Press

Full Panel: McCarthy ‘trapped by the tiny majority' as debt ceiling standoff drags on

10:13

Camila DeChalus, Cornell Belcher and Dani Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the continuing debt ceiling standoff that is holding “the American economy hostage.”May 2, 2023

