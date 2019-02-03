Full Panel: Northam refuses to resign after admitting blackface

Full Panel: Northam refuses to resign after admitting blackface07:53
Hallie Jackson, María Teresa Kumar, Mark Leibovich, Rich Lowry and Eugene Robinson discuss Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's (D) refusal to step down after his yearbook photos surface.
Full Panel: Will Congress make future shutdowns harder?07:18
Full Jeffries: Impeachment ‘not appropriate right now’07:30
Full McCarthy: ‘President is the only one who has been reasonable’ in shutdown negotiations08:07
Full Rubio: Working with Wikileaks ‘should be considered’ a crime08:47
Full Panel: Pelosi calls Trump's proposal 'unacceptable'07:38
Full Giuliani: Cohen's 'sole mission' was Trump Tower Moscow11:17