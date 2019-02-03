Meet the Press

Full Panel: Northam refuses to resign after admitting blackface

07:53

Hallie Jackson, María Teresa Kumar, Mark Leibovich, Rich Lowry and Eugene Robinson discuss Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's (D) refusal to step down after his yearbook photos surface.Feb. 3, 2019

  • Full Panel: Will Congress make future shutdowns harder?

    07:18

  • Full Jeffries: Impeachment ‘not appropriate right now’

    07:30

  • Full McCarthy: ‘President is the only one who has been reasonable’ in shutdown negotiations

    08:07

  • Full Rubio: Working with Wikileaks ‘should be considered’ a crime

    08:47

  • Full Panel: Pelosi calls Trump's proposal 'unacceptable'

    07:38

  • Full Giuliani: Cohen's 'sole mission' was Trump Tower Moscow

    11:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All