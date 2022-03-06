IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’

    09:23
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: Nuclear threat spurs global anxiety

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    Full Stavridis and Hill: In Russian conflict, ‘he biggest weapon we have is truth’

    07:04

  • Full Nikki Haley: 'We were late to the game,' in supporting Ukraine

    07:59

  • Full Manchin Interview: 'Forget about the aspirational, we’re living in the real world'

    05:58

  • Full Panel: War in Ukraine puts pressure on Washington

    07:10

  • Full Ukraine Panel: ‘We need to continue to support the resistance’ in Ukraine

    07:20

  • Full Warner & Portman: Putin's attack has created 'unity'

    09:03

  • Full U.N. Ambassador: 'We can isolate [Russia] in the United Nations'

    07:26

  • Full San Francisco mayor: Politics were 'clearly a distraction' for recalled school board members

    09:56

  • Full Panel: Putin ‘may not rational’ in his threats to Ukraine

    10:05

  • Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'

    11:16

  • Full Panel: Racial disparity ‘is not just football … this is a symbol of American society’

    04:47

  • Full Panel: We can no longer say ‘peaceful transfer of power’

    07:52

  • Full Marc Short: Former VP Pence was ‘crystal clear from day one’ that he couldn't reject 2020 electors

    13:22

  • Full Jake Sullivan: Russian 'invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time'

    09:34

  • Full Joint Governors Interview: 'We have to be responsible adults'

    09:23

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court vacancy gives Biden a chance to reset

    07:27

  • Full Portman: Putin ‘has strengthened the trans-Atlantic alliance’ by threatening Ukraine

    07:56

  • Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

    08:44

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Nuclear threat spurs global anxiety

08:24

Hallie Jackson, Robin Wright, Eddie Glaude, Jr. and Stephen Hayes join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the Biden administration's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.March 6, 2022

  • Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’

    09:23
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: Nuclear threat spurs global anxiety

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    Full Stavridis and Hill: In Russian conflict, ‘he biggest weapon we have is truth’

    07:04

  • Full Nikki Haley: 'We were late to the game,' in supporting Ukraine

    07:59

  • Full Manchin Interview: 'Forget about the aspirational, we’re living in the real world'

    05:58

  • Full Panel: War in Ukraine puts pressure on Washington

    07:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All