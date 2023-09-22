Biden will join UAW autoworkers in Michigan next week02:13
Community organizers in Iowa are helping Ukrainian refugees rebuild their lives02:36
Vivek Ramaswamy says he’s not ‘surprised’ by his rise in polls: GOP is ‘hungry’ for unity07:54
Kristen Welker: It is an incredible honor to be sitting in this chair01:41
Trump says it was his 'decision' to believe 2020 election was rigged01:53
Full Panel on looming government shutdown: ‘I’ve never seen a situation this dire’09:51
Full Bacon: McCarthy’s position as speaker of the House ‘may go through turbulence’ but ‘secure’07:52
Menendez steps down as Foreign Relations chair following indictment on bribery charges02:41
Biden reiterates U.S. support for Ukraine during meeting with Zelenskyy00:26
House Republicans head home with no solution in sight as government shutdown looms04:02
Kirby on Vance’s call for Ukraine ‘exit strategy’: ‘I’m not exactly clear’ what he’s ‘referring to’08:46
New U.S. aid package to Ukraine will be valued at up to $325 million07:09
Zelenskyy meets with Biden after mixed reaction from Republicans in Congress03:35
Full Ramaswamy: ‘Not everything I say is a policy priority’53:39
Vivek Ramaswamy: My father made ‘a choice’ not to become an American citizen04:28
Vivek Ramaswamy: Government should ‘return’ children of undocumented immigrants with ‘family unit’03:30
Iowa voters say a six-week abortion ban from Trump would ‘definitely affect’ how they vote05:30
Full Panel: ‘Pressure’ from House members won’t move shutdown holdouts, but ‘donors’ will06:52
Tuberville flips on military promotions; is willing to start moving forward some nominations01:30
House Republicans remain ‘dysfunctional’ as shutdown looms, GOP congressman says03:55
