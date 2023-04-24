Full Panel: Only 5% of Americans want Biden and Trump to run in 2024

Just 5% of Americans want both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024, and 38% want neither to run. Stephen Hayes, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Eugene Scott join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. “They weren’t enthusiastic about these choices in 2020,” said Hayes. “They eventually rallied to a side, but I think that is an effect of negative partisanship, not enthusiasm for the candidates.”April 24, 2023