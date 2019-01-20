Meet the Press

Full Panel: Pelosi calls Trump's proposal 'unacceptable'

07:38

Peter Baker, Heidi Przybyla, Joshua Johnson and Danielle Pletka discuss the potential thaws in negotiations over the government shutdown.Jan. 20, 2019

    07:38

  • Full Liz Cheney: 'What the president has put forward is not amnesty'

    07:09

  • Full Warner: Trump 'actively trying to do business in Moscow' during 2016 election

    07:17

  • Full Giuliani: Cohen's 'sole mission' was Trump Tower Moscow

    11:17

  • Full Blunt: 'I have no idea what they did' in Trump inaugural committee

    08:47

  • Full Schumer: 'We should not let a temper tantrum' shut down government

    10:59

