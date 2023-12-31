IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Full Panel: Poor mental health is 'longest impact of Covid'

    07:30
Meet the Press

Full Panel: Poor mental health is 'longest impact of Covid'

07:30

Former Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy (D-R.I.), Crisis Text Line Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shairi Turner and mental health advocate Victoria Browne join the Meet the Press roundtable to address America’s growing mental health crisis.Dec. 31, 2023

    Full Panel: Poor mental health is 'longest impact of Covid'

    07:30
