Full Panel: Prigozhin ‘like a snake whose head’s been cut off’ after rebellion

Anne Applebaum, retired Admiral James Stavridis, Danielle Pletka and Peter Baker join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss questions about Russian President Putin’s hold on power in the country amid a mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a critical point in the war in Ukraine.June 25, 2023