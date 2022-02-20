Full Panel: Putin ‘may not rational’ in his threats to Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Full San Francisco mayor: Politics were 'clearly a distraction' for recalled school board members09:56
Full Panel: Putin ‘may not rational’ in his threats to Ukraine10:05
Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'11:16
Full Panel: Racial disparity ‘is not just football … this is a symbol of American society’04:47
Full Panel: We can no longer say ‘peaceful transfer of power’07:52
Full Marc Short: Former VP Pence was ‘crystal clear from day one’ that he couldn't reject 2020 electors13:22
Full Jake Sullivan: Russian 'invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time'09:34
Full Joint Governors Interview: 'We have to be responsible adults'09:23
Full Panel: Supreme Court vacancy gives Biden a chance to reset07:27
Full Portman: Putin ‘has strengthened the trans-Atlantic alliance’ by threatening Ukraine07:56
Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'08:44
Georgia voters: 'Very low bar' for elected leaders to succeed at this point22:00
Full Panel: White House plans a 'reset in messaging' for Biden's second year07:38
Full Blinken: If Russia invades Ukraine, expect a 'swift, a severe and united response'09:53
Full Slotkin Interview: ‘Where’s the war room on the cost of living?’06:01
Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed08:01
Georgia College Democrats: 'We are seeing democracy being flipped on its head right now'16:50
Georgia College GOP: 'We have a good shot of winning' governors race20:19
Full Panel: Biden says, 'we missed this time' after losing filibuster fight07:46
Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'11:19
Full Panel: Putin ‘may not rational’ in his threats to Ukraine10:05
Yamiche Alcindor, Courtney Kube, Peggy Noonan, Ashley Parker, Bill Taylor join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the state of Russia's threat against Ukraine.Feb. 20, 2022
