IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • War with Hamas is about Israel 'emptying Gaza of its population,' Jordanian foreign minister says

    07:30

  • Iowa voters say they've ‘seen enough’ to make 2024 decision

    03:23

  • Texas ruling allowing an abortion to move forward could be 'a path forward'

    03:33

  • All-female city council makes history in Minnesota

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: Republican primaries could ‘see an upset’ in key states but ‘the balloon' will 'deflate'

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    Trump ‘didn’t need to be on’ debate stage to win support, Georgia voters say

    03:51

  • Haley campaign ‘confident’ she will be 'head-to-head' with Trump by South Carolina

    04:19

  • DeSantis has ‘taken the gloves off’ on Trump, campaign manager says

    05:40

  • Chuck Todd: Nikki Haley had 'rough' debate night with 'embarrassing' money attacks

    05:52

  • Iowa voters say fourth GOP debate didn’t change perspective: ‘Trump is still the winner’

    03:45

  • ‘Putin is laughing at us’ for not passing more Ukraine aid, says Democratic congressman

    07:57

  • Tuberville after dropping military nominee holds: It was ‘pretty much a draw’

    00:25

  • 'I think we’ve had evidence for a long time' to justify impeachment inquiry, Comer says

    12:09

  • ‘We’re running out of time,’ Sen. Murphy says as funding negotiations for Ukraine aid stall

    08:40

  • Full Panel: Base Republicans aren’t looking to Liz Cheney for her opinion on Trump

    08:52

  • ‘Iran has fingerprints all over' USS Carney attack, retired lieutenant general says

    06:07

  • Netanyahu’s public standing is ‘pretty weak’ as his corruption trial resumes

    04:29

  • Allyson Felix calls for more implicit bias training for the medical community

    00:42

  • Full Panel: DeSantis unlikely as real 2024 contender without Iowa win

    06:16

  • Rosalynn Carter in 1976: I’ve never ‘shied away from controversy’

    01:24

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Republican primaries could ‘see an upset’ in key states but ‘the balloon' will 'deflate'

07:46

Jeh Johnson and Noah Rothman join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the 4th 2024 GOP presidential primary debate, the Republican fight for second place behind Donald Trump and the Senate’s disagreements on aid to Ukraine, Israel and the U.S. Southern border.Dec. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • War with Hamas is about Israel 'emptying Gaza of its population,' Jordanian foreign minister says

    07:30

  • Iowa voters say they've ‘seen enough’ to make 2024 decision

    03:23

  • Texas ruling allowing an abortion to move forward could be 'a path forward'

    03:33

  • All-female city council makes history in Minnesota

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: Republican primaries could ‘see an upset’ in key states but ‘the balloon' will 'deflate'

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    Trump ‘didn’t need to be on’ debate stage to win support, Georgia voters say

    03:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All