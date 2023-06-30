ACLU Deputy Legal Director: Supreme Court protected the ‘right to discriminate' in gay rights case04:31
Rep. Takano on Supreme Court decisions: We need to ‘change the composition of the Court’08:05
- Now Playing
Full Panel: Republican primary will be fought along the lines of the ‘so-called culture wars'10:38
- UP NEXT
Wagner rebellion ‘destroyed’ Putin’s reputation: Zelenskyy adviser05:11
California reparations proposals head to state legislature02:57
Reparations could prevent the need for affirmative action, NAACP president says05:13
Full Panel: Supreme Court ended ‘race-based decision’ making, not affirmative action10:31
Where do Americans stand on affirmative action?03:05
Howard Univ. president: Schools must ‘anticipate’ admissions lawsuits after SCOTUS decision04:55
Employment is where affirmative action fight ‘is headed next’08:19
Chuck Todd: Political reaction is 'intense' to Supreme Court ending affirmative action02:30
Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Ukraine, says American support ‘is bigger than politics’13:40
Four more years of a Trump presidency ‘makes me ill,’ New Hampshire voter says04:04
McCarthy backtracks questioning Trump’s electability07:30
Russian general ‘sounded like he was drunk’ calling for Wagner surrender09:16
Ukraine MP: We were 'cheering for both sides' during Wagner revolt06:16
Chuck Todd: Russian revolt behind-the-scenes report reads like 'a Tom Clancy novel’02:25
Putin has built an ‘apparatus that doesn’t serve him very well,’ peace expert says04:01
NBC News poll shows a ‘radicalized base’ for Republicans ahead of 202412:08
GOP voters more likely to support candidates who say Trump won 2020 election: NBC News poll01:06
ACLU Deputy Legal Director: Supreme Court protected the ‘right to discriminate' in gay rights case04:31
Rep. Takano on Supreme Court decisions: We need to ‘change the composition of the Court’08:05
- Now Playing
Full Panel: Republican primary will be fought along the lines of the ‘so-called culture wars'10:38
- UP NEXT
Wagner rebellion ‘destroyed’ Putin’s reputation: Zelenskyy adviser05:11
California reparations proposals head to state legislature02:57
Reparations could prevent the need for affirmative action, NAACP president says05:13
Play All