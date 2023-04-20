IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Rep. Khanna: Congressional war game shows war with China would be ‘catastrophic’

    07:00

  • DeSantis will ‘have to tell people why he wants to be president’ to beat Trump

    11:09

  • Steve Kornacki and Chuck Todd give an early look at the 2024 Senate map

    05:35
    Full Panel: Republicans were ‘unified’ on abortion before Dobbs ruling. Now it’s complicated.

    09:50
    Chuck Todd: DeSantis’ emerging presidential candidacy is struggling 'bigly'

    03:39

  • ‘Democracy in Israel has prevailed’ after judicial reform protests, says former Prime Minister

    07:47

  • Full Panel: DeSantis ‘likes the photo ops, but he doesn't sit down and have conversations’

    09:50

  • Full Phillips: ‘Countless’ senators have privately called for Sen. Feinstein to resign

    09:01

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘I have to quote Trump for the first time’ on Biden threatening to raise debt ceiling

    10:17

  • Full Panel: Many Fox News viewers didn’t know about Dominion case, focus groups show

    08:38

  • Fox News $787.5M settlement is 'not going to bankrupt' company

    07:24

  • 'It's a bittersweet' day for Dominion following $787.5M Fox News settlement, lawyer says

    03:25

  • Dominion and Fox News reach settlement

    03:29

  • Poland’s PM says he's ‘worried’ about U.S. fatigue toward the Ukraine war

    01:24

  • Full Panel: Feinstein replacement debate ‘is about California raw power politics’

    08:30

  • Trump’s attacks on DeSantis over entitlements are ‘taking a toll,’ but new ad pushes back

    07:08

  • McCarthy and Biden refuse to budge on the debt ceiling. What happens next?

    08:47

  • Meet the Press Minute: Feinstein calls VP consideration ‘major opening of the door’ in 1984

    01:11

  • Full Panel: ‘Tim Scott’s present … could be Ron DeSantis’ future’ on uncertain abortion position

    06:43

  • Alarming rise in youth gun deaths breaks down differently by race  

    01:30

Republicans haven’t been able to unify on an abortion position following the striking down of Roe, says Tamara Keith. Cornell Belcher and Doug Heye join Keith at the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss 2024 and the GOP stance on abortion amid a Supreme Court ruling over abortion pill access.April 20, 2023

