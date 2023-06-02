IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DHS isn’t taking ‘victory lap’ on unexpectedly low border crossings after Title 42 lift

  • Kosovo PM: Serbia wants a ‘time machine’ to go back to before Kosovo declared independence.

    Full Panel: The GOP primary will be ‘Ron DeSantis versus Donald Trump over the next 17 months’

    Large corporations forced to ‘balance’ pride campaigns amid threats of violence against employees

  • Corporations come under fire from anti-LGBTQ activists for Pride campaigns

  • Trump and DeSantis trade attacks on the trail as Biden celebrates debt deal

  • Chuck Todd: Biden debt victory and Trump-DeSantis mud slinging is ‘preview’ of ‘long slog’ to 2024

  • Full Kirby: ‘We absolutely are concerned about escalation’ in the Ukraine war

  • Full Panel: More indictments won’t hurt Trump if other candidates still ‘come to his defense’

  • Trump can't use 'history of lying' as defense for talking about classified docs, Weissmann says

  • DeSantis plans to attack Trump ‘from the right’ to court evangelical voters, Iowa reporter says

  • Chuck Todd: DeSantis’ path to the presidency is ‘nearly impossible’ without Iowa

  • Full Buttigieg: No one got their full ‘wish list’ on debt ceiling negotiations

  • ‘We were winning before this bill,’ GOP congressman says about debt ceiling deal

  • ‘Commingling’ of the faith and political worlds ‘makes for bad church and bad law’

  • Full Panel: ‘DeSantis is big government all over … your bedroom, your schools’

  • Debt deal clears key procedural hurdle with passage of test vote

  • Chuck Todd: House to hand a ‘hot potato’ debt ceiling deal to the Senate

  • McCarthy speakership challenge won't happen before debt ceiling passes: Rep. Buck

  • A third-party candidate would be ‘helping Donald Trump win’: Full Panel

Meet the Press

Full Panel: The GOP primary will be ‘Ron DeSantis versus Donald Trump over the next 17 months’

As the GOP primary field has grown — and continues to get bigger — former President Trump’s lead has gotten larger. But is that lead secure? Mark Murray, Navin Nayak and Sarah Chamberlain discuss the growing Republican primary field at the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.June 2, 2023

