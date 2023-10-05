Full Panel: 'The pressure will be on Tim Scott' in the coming weeks of 2024 primary

Less than a year after Ron DeSantis was considered a Republican front-runner for 2024, the Florida governor’s descent in the race is worsening — financially and politically. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley rises to second place in South Carolina and New Hampshire polls. Basil Smikle and Noah Rothman join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Oct. 5, 2023