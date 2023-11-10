IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Now Playing

    Full Panel: The Senate is 'a real issue' for Democrats as Sen. Manchin bows out

    08:42
Meet the Press

Full Panel: The Senate is 'a real issue' for Democrats as Sen. Manchin bows out

08:42

Tia Mitchell, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Stephen Hayes join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) not running for reelection, the future of Democrats in the Senate, and what recent election outcomes and poll numbers mean for President Biden's reelection campaign.Nov. 10, 2023

