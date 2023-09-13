IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tuberville on holding up military promotions: ‘I didn’t create the problem’

    09:29

  • Biden administration plans to follow Clinton impeachment handbook

    08:07

  • Lawmakers on both sides react to McCarthy's impeachment inquiry decision: 'It's dangerous'

    04:19

  • DeSantis' anti-Covid comments give him ‘momentum’ on the campaign trail

    04:13

  • ‘There will be repercussions’ if North Korea and Russia go forward with arms deal, says John Kirby

    09:18
    Full Panel: There isn’t a ‘true path’ to avoiding a government shutdown

    10:04
    Full Panel: ‘McCarthy is caught between a rock and a hard place’ on Biden impeachment

    10:23

  • A Potential Biden impeachment inquiry to ‘muddy him up’ looms as Congress returns

    07:53

  • Trump takes jabs at Biden on 9/11 anniversary

    05:46

  • Kim Jong Un visits Putin, possibly exchanging ‘vast quantities of artilleries’

    04:00

  • Raskin: Trump ‘doesn’t want to be the only one on the ballot who’s been impeached before’

    09:24

  • Chuck Todd signs off as moderator of Meet the Press

    01:45

  • Chuck Todd hands off Meet the Press to Kristen Welker

    05:53

  • Full Panel: Trump could win 2024 election ‘by subtraction’

    08:08

  • Meet the Press panel thanks Chuck Todd for his time as moderator

    01:02

  • Chuck Todd geeks out on college football for his final Data Download

    01:57

  • GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says he'd be open to speaking with No Labels if they approached him

    01:02

  • Cassidy: ‘I might have to write’ a Republican in if Trump is GOP’s 2024 nominee

    00:37

  • McConnell has addressed concerns about his health 'perfectly,' says Sen. Bill Cassidy

    02:14

  • Full Cassidy: ‘Reasonable’ for presidential candidates to show their medical records

    09:38

Meet the Press

Full Panel: There isn’t a ‘true path’ to avoiding a government shutdown

10:04

Rhonda Colvin, former Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Jim Geraghty join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) can rally far-right Republicans to avoid a government shutdown. Sept. 13, 2023

    Full Panel: There isn’t a ‘true path’ to avoiding a government shutdown

    10:04
