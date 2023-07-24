Full Panel: Tim Scott grows campaign as ‘the perfect Republican’ while DeSantis falters

Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) presidential campaign is gaining traction as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla.) campaign loses momentum and faces financial hits. Jim Dornan, Tia Mitchell, Mark Murray and Faiz Shakir join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. “When you’re actually launching your own bio spots and not being attacked, and the other pieces of news are another potential indictment for Donald Trump, or Ron DeSantis’ campaign is lagging ... that creates an opening to be the chief alternative to the chief alternative,” Murray said.July 24, 2023