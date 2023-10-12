IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  IDF won't say if ground invasion is imminent: We'll do 'what is needed'

    04:28

  It's 'very difficult' to get civilians out of Gaza without helping Hamas, says McCaul

    10:03

  Trump's Hezbollah comments 'neither smart nor good,' says GOP lawmaker

    08:24
    Full Panel: Trump praising Hezbollah will 'come back to haunt him' in 2024 'no question'

    10:27
    Krishnamoorthi 'very concerned' about intel 'holes' after surprise Hamas attack

    06:42

  'We will win and we will crush you,' Israel Embassy official says to Hamas

    02:29

  Israel has 'nothing to lose' in potential ground offensive, says Israeli embassy official

    06:23

  Where might refugees go if Israel launches a ground offensive in Gaza?

    04:53

  Biden interview could signal 'closure to investigation' in classified documents case

    02:53

  Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador

    04:38

  Blinken to travel to Israel Wednesday as Biden says at least 14 Americans have been killed

    03:24

  McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict

    02:07

  'Iran is complicit' in Hamas actions in Israel, NSC Coordinator Kirby says

    07:00

  Hamas attacks mark Israel's 'greatest losses' since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross

    05:45

  McCarthy puts need for Israel aid ahead of Ukraine: 'Israel is in the middle of a war with nothing'

    01:12

  Kevin McCarthy says he's 'watching the world fall around me': Full interview

    10:32

  Rep. Kevin McCarthy calls to evacuate Americans from Israel

    01:54

  McCarthy sidesteps what he'd do if GOP conference chooses him as speaker

    02:10

  'I'd still vote for' Biden if he was 'dead': Pa. voters react to Trump-Biden 2024 rematch

    02:43

  Full Panel: Congress can't act 'quickly' until they elect a speaker

    05:50

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Trump praising Hezbollah will 'come back to haunt him' in 2024 'no question'

10:27

Betsy Woodruff Swan, Navin Nayak and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss fmr. President Donald Trump’s decision to call Lebanese militant group Hezbollah “smart” and how the Israel-Hamas war could impact the 2024 presidential race.Oct. 12, 2023

