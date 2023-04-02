IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Charlie Baker: Putting women sports in a separate media rights deal is 'on our radar'

  • Full NCAA president: NCAA should have ‘standard contract' because ‘everybody lies' about NIL

    Full Panel: Trump's defiance 'might make him stronger in the primary, but … weaker in the general'

    Meet the Press Minute: Yogi Berra explains some of his most memorable sayings

  • GOP pushes transgender restrictions, but majority of Americans oppose

  • 'I’m going to do whatever we can to have a voice in the middle': Full Manchin

  • Full fmr. Manhattan DA: Court will want to move ‘quickly’ following Trump indictment

  • Fmr. Manhattan DA: Other criminal offenses could 'change the jury's mind' in Trump case

  • McCarthy should avoid tangents, extremes when it comes to Bragg: Manchin

  • Chuck Todd: Trump N.Y. indictment is likely to ‘freeze’ presidential race

  • Manchin: 'I know we can do better' than what Biden admin. is doing

  • Manchin won't decide on WH bid 'til the end of the year'

  • ‘Levels of evidence’ exist for a Trump conviction, former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney says

  • Full Panel: Trump’s indictment defiance will rally his base but ‘undercut him in a general election’

  • Cohen testimony backed up by documentation, lawyer says

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment 'a rallying cry' for GOP lawmakers and 2024 rivals

  • Trump will 'raise a ton of money' off of N.Y. indictment: Chuck Todd

  • Breaking down Trump indictment vote

  • Chuck Todd: MLB opening day is 'earlier than I expected, or I might not have been here today'

  • MTP Minute: In 2015, baseball commission was ‘split’ on introducing a pitch clock

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Trump's defiance 'might make him stronger in the primary, but … weaker in the general'

Stephanie Cutter, fmr. Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.), Ashley Parker and Kristen Welker join the Meet the Press roundtable to talk about the political aftermath of former President Trump’s grand jury indictment.April 2, 2023

