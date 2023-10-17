IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gaza hospital bombing has ‘potential to seriously derail’ Biden trip to Middle East

  • ‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says

  • Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote

    Full Panel: U.S. government 'will probably shut down' amid Israel-Hamas war

    Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?

  • Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

  • Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests

  • GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

  • Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say

  • DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’

  • In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

  • Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’

  • Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'

  • Graham says he'd support Jim Jordan for speaker 'tomorrow' if he was in the House

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

  • Full Lindsey Graham: 'Every death, going forward, I blame on Hamas, not Israel'

  • Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan

  • Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

  • Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military

Meet the Press

Full Panel: U.S. government 'will probably shut down' amid Israel-Hamas war

Eugene Scott, Michael LaRosa and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) failure to secure the House speakership role.Oct. 17, 2023

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    12:09
Best of NBC News

