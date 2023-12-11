IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Special Counsel Jack Smith in a 'race against the clock' with SCOTUS request on Trump immunity

    03:13

  Iowa caucusgoers increasingly prefer Trump, even amid legal challenges

    04:19

  Israel-Hamas war 'taking a toll' on communities in Michigan, says Gov. Whitmer

    04:44
    Full Panel: Voters are telling DeSantis 'call us again in 2027'

    09:26
    Israel focused on preventing the 'next massacre,' says former PM Naftali Bennett

    06:49

  Gretchen Whitmer says voting rights are 'how we secure reproductive rights': Full interview

    17:00

  Full Panel: 'No working mom is bringing up Hunter Biden' in voter focus groups

    09:06

  Biden campaign to 'aggressively' tie Trump to abortion bans, restrictions

    01:32

  Chris Murphy: 'We're not going to solve the entire problem of immigration' by year's end

    01:08

  1988 Iowa winner Bob Dole reflects on the importance of the caucuses

    01:17

  Murphy says Hunter Biden prosecution is 'legally justified': He'll be 'held accountable in court'

    02:08

  Full Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Republicans are playing games with the security of the world'

    08:13

  Mitt Romney says his father wouldn't 'understand' or 'believe' current state of Republican Party

    01:03

  Full Sen. Mitt Romney: Trump's campaign one of 'retribution, anger and hate'

    21:03

  Romney: Congress should lead by 'creating example' in addressing hate on college campuses

    01:10

  Romney says endorsing in 2024 race would be 'kiss of death': I'd like to 'vote for Joe Manchin'

    03:17

  Sen. Romney says he would vote against Biden impeachment inquiry if he were in the House

    01:14

  Romney calls Trump 'a human gumball machine'

    01:04

  Trump has 'authoritarian' interests, says Mitt Romney after dictator comments

    01:06

  White House to expand congressional aid package outreach as frustration with immigration talks grows

    02:20

Meet the Press

Full Panel: Voters are telling DeSantis ‘call us again in 2027’

09:26

A new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows former President Trump ahead of the Republican primary field in Iowa. Akayla Gardner, Cornell Belcher and Sarah Chamberlain join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to breakdown the latest polling and the latest dynamics in the 2024 race for the White House. Dec. 11, 2023

